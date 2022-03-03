RUSSELL Median improvements on U.S. 23 will start next week near the Greenup-Boyd county line in Russell.
Starting Monday, March 7, contractors will remove the grassy medians in the middle of U.S. 23 at the Russell Plaza-Hillbilly Flea Market area and north of Diederich Boulevard, and then build new concrete medians, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The project will require lane closures on both the northbound and southbound inside lanes of U.S. 23, where crews are working for about three weeks. Lane closures will be limited to daytime work hours, approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., when possible. Concrete construction will require overnight lane closures.
Because of heavy traffic — as many as 25,000 vehicles a day use U.S. 23 at Russell — motorists should seek alternate routes or be prepared for travel delays. Watch electronic message boards for traffic notices and schedule changes.
The median replacement project is designed to reduce highway maintenance costs and improve traffic safety.
The work is being performed under a $268,090 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to Allard Excavating LLC.