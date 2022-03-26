WURTLAND Back in the early 1950s, two young men from Greenup County working on the railroad received the call from Uncle Sam to head to Korea — only one came back.
Both would receive the Medal of Honor for their valor.
On Friday, the Medal of Honor Committee held its 12th annual remembrance at the Wurtland Volunteer Fire Department of these two remarkable men — Ernie West and John Collier — who went above and beyond in the line of duty to rescue their comrades from harm's way.
The remembrance was bittersweet — it was the first without West, and Soc Clay, the powerhouse outdoors personality who helped found the committee. Both men passed away last year — West in May and Clay just days before the New Year.
Flanked by artistic renderings by local art teacher Bryan Mosier showing the heroics of these gentlemen, Amber Furman — West’s granddaughter — recalled that her papaw was a kind man, who was always touring around the county visiting folks, making his rounds. He loved his community and his country — she was his shadow, always following him wherever he went.
“To me, he was my papaw,” she said.
However, it wasn’t unusual for the Governor to land his helicopter in the field across from West’s home and visit for a spell, recalled West’s grandniece, Emily Cantrell-Steveson.
That’s because in 1952, when West was just 22 years old, the Private First Class in the U.S. Army’s unit was ambushed by the enemy. His commanding officer was wounded — West used his body to shield the man, killing three enemy soldiers with his rifle.
In the process, West lost his eye — but that didn’t stop him from carrying more men off the field and killing three more charging enemies.
West got to come back home — he received the Medal of Honor in 1954 and went onto enjoy a career at the railroad, the very tracks across the fire house he would be remembered at almost 70 years since his heroic actions.
West got to be a husband, a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather. He got to come visit Furman once a week at her job in Barboursville, bringing with him a sucker from Shoney's and cash for her take the office out to lunch.
He got to have a life.
Collier never got to see that — he made the ultimate sacrifice to save his men from death. On Sept. 19, 1950, Collier and three other men volunteered to brave heavy machine gun fire and grenade blasts to charge a ridge to take out a machine gun nest manned by a “fanatical enemy," according to his citation.
Just 21 years old — a mere three years older than the oldest kids from the Greenup County Jr. ROTC and the Raceland-Worthington Chamber Choir who performed the opening ceremonies for the event — Collier ran ahead to an exposed position and killed four enemy soldiers, neutralizing the nest.
When he came back down the ridge to rejoin his squad, the enemy chucked a grenade into the middle of them.
Collier yelled a word of warning before throwing his body on top of it, shielding his brothers-in-arms from the blast.
Because Collier died, they lived another day.
Some of them no doubt got to do what West did — they went home, started lives, started families and died peacefully as old men.
Tom Clay, a member of the Medal of Honor Committee, said the remembrance of these two remarkable men was due to his father Soc remarking upon what is it for a community to produce two young men who would serve their country so valiantly.
Furman said her grandfather always talked about brotherhood, stating that he did for his fellow solider what he knew they would do for him.
“He grew up an orphan,” she said. “He knew was selfless and knew that every one of his soldiers would’ve been just as selfless, too.”
The Medal of Honor committee stressed to the youth in attendance that they too should show that type of selflessness — and it doesn’t have to be on the battlefield. It may be serving on a library board, volunteering for the less fortunate or doing something for their community.
The Medal of Honor Committee is offering a $500 scholarship for one student at Russell, Greenup and Raceland who submits an essay about civic service, to continue the legacy of what Greenup is capable of producing: heroes.
