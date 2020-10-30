PORTSMOUTH Just two days after crying poor mouth in court, indicted Portsmouth attorney Michael Mearan posted $300,000 bond.
Mearan was indicted Oct. 23 on charges related to allegations that he forced his clients to engage in prostitution over a 15-year period. At Monday’s arraignment, a special judge set Mearan’s bond at $300,000, citing human trafficking as an inherently violent offense.
At the hearing, Mearan’s attorney said his client only received a couple thousand dollars a month from his practice in addition to Social Security. Through Peach Bail Bonds, Mearan was able to raise the cash to walk out of jail on Wednesday.
Mearan has been under suspicion of human trafficking in the public eye for two years, after a federal affidavit surfaced implicating him in a prostitution ring.