Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited Greenup and Ashland on Wednesday, speaking at length on what she thinks needs to be done for the state and politics in general.
The candidate said she decided to get involved in politics because things had been done the same way for decades with no improvement seen for Kentucky, in particular, and the nation as a whole. McGrath said she believes it is time for a change and that she has a plan on how to make that change happen.
“We have to take care of workers first, and CEOs last,” McGrath said. “It's the workers who create the wealth, and I will never forget that because that's who I am.” McGrath said she appreciates all workers’ unions have done for the American worker and for veterans, especially helping them transition into the workforce once leaving active duty.
“I think a lot of us come out of the service and we don't really know where we are going,” said the retired Lieutenant Colonel. “It's hard, and unions make it easier to make the transition.”
McGrath said that she identifies with the hard-working residents of Kentucky and across America but her stance of being concerned with those working families first does not mean that she is against business.
McGrath said she thinks one step on the path back to prosperity for the state and the country is for more businesses to be brought back to the area.
“We have hard-working people in the state,” McGrath said. “But we have lost our signature industries for the state, and there is no plan for the future.”
That lack of a plan for the future, she said, is a direct result of bad leadership in the Senate.
“What I want to do is work with you,” McGrath said. “I believe we need to reinvest in our country. And what does that mean? It means that we have to fix our infrastructure like bridges, roads and dams. We have to get 21st century infrastructure technology like broadband internet service. And we need to do all of this with good union jobs.” McGrath said the country did it before with the works programs of the Depression era, and the country can do it again to get back on track toward prosperity.
McGrath said Kentucky and the country need to again become known for production, and she believe that is a completely reasonable expectation. But the infrastructure, she said, is essential to attract businesses, jobs and growth.
“Businesses want to locate in an area with good infrastructure,” she said. “And that includes being able to communicate. To do that we need to have good broadband across the state.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, her opponent, has caused a slew of problems, she said.
“Mitch McConnell will work overtime to provide tax cuts for CEOs and Corporate America,” McGrath said. “And what will he do for you? Nothing.
“What we need is investment,” she added. “Nobody wants a handout — they want a job. And we can do this, but we have to come back together as a country and reinvest in ourselves. But we have not done that. It is unacceptable that he (McConnell) has spent a trillion dollars to give tax cuts to the rich, and not invest in ourselves.”
McGrath said it is also unacceptable that coronavirus aid was postponed until the last possible minute to alleviate American suffering, something else she attributes to her opponent.
“I am tired of our government being bought off,” McGrath said. “We don't need that. That's why I think we need to elect regular people, and enact term limits. That way I serve, then I get out and you serve. And then others serve.” McGrath said part of the problem in Washington now is career politicians who have lost touch with the average man and woman who works every single day and struggles to pay their bills and raise families. Those people, she said, are the ones government needs to serve, and she said this is the demographic she identifies with. And it is that demographic — the people of Kentucky and America — that she says she will never lose contact with or stop serving.