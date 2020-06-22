ASHLAND Amy McGrath said Kentucky wants a U.S. Senator who cares about the people of Kentucky, and she said she’s the perfect fit.
McGrath briefly stopped by the United Steelworkers of America hall on Carter Avenue on Monday as the start of a run through eastern Kentucky the day before Election Day. McGrath is working to turn the tag of “frontrunner” into the title of “challenger” in the race to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s been in office since the mid-1980s.
McGrath, who spent 24 years in the Marines, said she is “somebody that takes on challenges,” and she’s “somebody that doesn’t see everything through a partisan lens.”
Like Charles Booker and Mike Broihier, who are among others looking to represent the Democrat party following the primary election, McGrath emphasizes her views aren’t always glued to a particular party.
“(McConnell) is the most partisan guy really in Congress today,” she said. “... I don’t see everything through the partisan lens. I see it through the lens of being a wife, a mother of three small kids and a United States Marine.”
McGrath said Kentucky — and the United States — needs new leaders. She expressed the importance of term limits.
“When I say nobody should be in Washington for 40 years, people are like, yeah. That’s not a partisan thing to say,” McGrath said.
Among McGrath’s sticking points are creating more widely available government health insurance plans, lowering prescription drug prices and investing in 21st century infrastructure.
“The COVID-19 pandemic showed us how important broadband is,” she said.
McGrath said while McConnell wanted to repeal the Affordable Care Act numerous times, she is looking at ways to shore up the act.
McGrath chose to stop in Ashland, Pikeville and Hazard on Monday because “eastern Kentucky is really important,” she said before urging folks to vote.
“You’ve got to get out and vote in this primary,” she said. “This region matters to me. We need a senator that’s going to care about this region.”
McGrath said to call 1-833-KYVOTES or visit kentuckyvotes.com for more information on how to vote.
“My message has been clear from the start; I’ve been boots on the ground for a year now,” she said. “... I think people are ready to take on Mitch. They’re excited.”
(606) 326-2664 |