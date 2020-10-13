United States Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited Ashland's Central Park on Friday afternoon.
McGrath, a Democrat and former Marines fighter pilot, is looking to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell is seeking a sixth term to the U.S. Senate.
According to a FiveThirtyEight U.S. Senate forecasting model, McConnell has a 96% chance of winning another term in office.
According to Business Insider, McGrath has raised more than $46 million, having spent $30.6 million so far. McConnell, according to the same source, has raised more than $36 million, having spent $20 million-plus.