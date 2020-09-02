MOREHEAD U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited a community bookstore in rural Kentucky Wednesday as she seeks to unseat the most powerful GOP senator in Congress.
McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, is challenging Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was elected in 1984, in the Nov. 3 general election. She hopes to become the first Democrat elected as one of the Kentucky’s senators since Wendell Ford. Ford retired in 1999.
From the stage of the Coffee Tree Bookstore, a former movie theater, McGrath hammered McConnell on the themes that he’s been in Washington long enough — 36 years — to build a Congress that doesn’t work. She also said he’s on vacation while the country suffers through multiple emergencies.
“This is the man who literally built the Congress that is so dysfunctional,” said McGrath. She also rattled off the emergencies facing the nation and claimed there was no plan for any of them while McConnell is on vacation.
Newsweek Magazine reported Tuesday the polls showed McConnell ahead of McGrath, but the margin of error keeps them close.
The last time the Senate Majority Leader faced opposition was in 2014 against former Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Case Lundergan Grimes. Despite campaign support by Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, Grimes lost considerably to McConnell.
The last time McGrath ran for office, she challenged incumbent Andy Barr for the Kentucky’s 6th U.S. Congressional District. Barr won that challenge by 51%.
In the television and radio political ad duel, as much as $50 million could be spent as McConnell paints McGrath is as a radical left-wing Democrat who is weak on law and order.
McGrath portrays McConnell as a career politician who’s become wealthy during his 37 years in office has no plan to deal with emergencies facing the country.
Voters concerned about casting votes during the COVID-19 pandemic should check with their county clerks for mail-in voting and early-voting opportunities.
McGrath was scheduled to travel to Hazard following her stop in Morehead.