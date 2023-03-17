ASHLAND Holy Family Christian School winds down its week of celebration of Irish heritage with its Luck o’ the Irish Reverse Raffle and Silent Auction Event on Saturday at the Ashland Elks Lodge.
One of its longest-serving volunteers is Connie McCullough, who regularly sells the most tickets to the event.
Rhonda Suman, director of development at Holy Family, called McCullough an “Irish hero,” with deep roots and long-lasting ties to the school.
“She deserves a big shoutout for her help with our biggest fundraiser of the year, not only her help this year, but since its inception in 2012,” Suman said. “Connie has been selling tickets since the beginning and always outsells everyone.” She estimated McCullough has sold at least 450 tickets since the event began and averages selling more than 40 each year.
McCullough’s husband, Arthur, is a graduate of Holy Family and all three of her children attended, with two graduating; her grandson is in the fourth grade at the school
“She has given back in so many ways,” Suman said.
The event, which will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Elks Lodge, will include dancing. Tickets are $100 for a couple but it worth one entry into the raffle. Items up for grabs include tickets to UK sporting events and Reds tickets.
In a reverse raffle, Suman said, all tickets are drawn, with the first winning $100 and periodically other items will be awarded, with the winners of big-ticket items announced last.