BELLEFONTE U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) addressed the Ashland Alliance, the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Agency for Boyd and Greenup Counties on Tuesday at the Bellefonte Country Club.
McConnell began his address by saying that there were three major points which he felt required immediate discussion.
“I’d like to start off today by saying something that I feel very strongly about,” McConnell said, and began with what he called the “Afghanistan debacle.”
“This is a disgraceful and disastrous departure, that will allow the Taliban and Al Qaeda to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by having complete control of Afghanistan,” McConnell said. The Senate Minority Leader went on to reference a promise made by the President to not pull out of the country until all Americans had been evacuated — a promise he said the President failed to keep.
“Two weeks ago, President Biden specifically promised he wouldn’t pull out before every American who wanted out had gotten out. By their own admission, the Biden Administration has now broken that promise,” McConnell said. “They’ve abandoned Americans and Afghan partners who wanted to get out but hadn’t been able to make the dangerous journey to the airport. These individuals are now at the mercy of the Taliban.
“President Biden’s reckless withdrawal has created a humanitarian disaster and emboldened the terrorists. The plight of innocent Afghans and the threats to our American homeland and American interests are going to grow and grow. We are less safe as a result of this self-inflicted wound. And this fight will not end just because our politicians want to wish it away.”
Turning his focus to domestic issues, McConnell acknowledged that the country had been through an extremely difficult year and a half.
“None of us had any experience how to deal with a 100-year pandemic,” McConnell said. “We had both a health care crisis that was unique, and we had an economic crisis because of the prescription at the beginning of sending everyone home and shutting down.”
McConnell said the CARES Act started in his office when he was Majority Leader of the Senate. “We built it out to try to float the economy,” he said. “And attack the health care crisis at the same time.”
McConnell said that the PPP program part of the act was designed to maintain employment during that period. He congratulated those in attendance that had taken part in that program and their efforts to keep the economy afloat.
“It worked — 70,000 small business loans in our state, over $50 billion into the state, so there isn’t any question it worked,” McConnell said.
“The only way we’ll every get this disease in the rear-view mirror is with a vaccine that works,” he said, addressing another local and national concern. McConnell reminded those present that he dealt with polio as a youth and was able to beat it due to vaccines.
“It took 50 years to develop two effective polio vaccines,” he said. “And as you may know, polio has almost been eradicated from the entire world because of those vaccines. But your great country, as a result of the $50 billion we put into Operation Warp Speed, which was part of the CARES Act, developed three highly effective vaccines in less than one year.
“Honestly, it never occurred to me that people would be reluctant to take it,” McConnell added. “But as you know, that is where we are. If you are a football fan, we’re in the red zone. But we are having a heck of a time getting into the end zone because of the significant reluctance I know you are all running into, because of the proliferation of really bad information that we are all exposed to in the age of the internet. So, I think the best thing to do is just tell the truth and hope more and more people will listen.
“The truth is this the hospitals are full of one kind of person — unvaccinated. Ninety percent of the hospitals in Kentucky and across the country are full of unvaccinated people,” McConnell said. “Proof, not opinion, that vaccines work. And to those who are vaccinated who end up contracting the disease anyway (including four of McConnell’s colleagues), none of them were hospitalized. Not fun, but not hospitalized and not fatal. The vaccines do work.”
McConnell added that he hoped everyone was doing everything they could to persuade their family and friends to get vaccinated, because the vaccines were the solution to the problem. “And that’s the only way out of this pandemic.”
Senator McConnell’s third talking point was his opposition of the most recent economic push by the Biden administration. McConnell said that the newest offering by the current presidential administration will add what he considers needless debt to an already swollen national debt and will raise taxes for all Americans.
McConnell said his party voted unanimously against the “so-called” Rescue Package, and he hopes that the administration’s party will not be able to use their slim majority to push it through.