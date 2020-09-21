COALTON CW Services CEO Shannon Wells didn’t shrug off the magnitude of Friday afternoon’s events in Boyd County.
“For such an important man to come to our area and our small town, I think it’s a huge deal,” Wells said.
CW Services, an engineering and construction business that received assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), welcomed U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell into its garage doors and spacious quarters.
McConnell addressed a gathering of about 30 masked, socially distanced folks as he talked about the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act and its $12 billion impact on Kentucky.
PPP helped numerous non-profits, farmers and small businesses access more than $5.2 billion in urgent relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a classic example of the 50,000 small businesses in Kentucky who refused to go quietly into the night,” McConnell said.
PPP allowed CW “to bring employees back that were already laid off,” Wells said.
“The pandemic caused us a lot of problems,” said the CEO. “We work all over the nation, so we worked in a lot of hot spots. We did a lot of work for a lot of companies where you just have to be there, whether COVID is there or not. … We have great employees. Our employees make our company.”
McConnell commended CW Services for its “ingenuity and tenacity” as it took advantage of PPP.
“And we’re on track to receive 100% forgiveness on our loan,” said CFO Ben Cooksey. “It was a massive help to our company and our employees.”
McConnell said the program helped properly lift the U.S. out of the coronavirus-caused economic shutdown. The Senate Majority Leader vying to keep his U.S. Senate spot, which he’s held since the mid-1980s, said he hopes to see another similar package come to fruition.
“(COVID-19 is) not going to magically disappear,” McConnell said. “I look around the room and I see all your masks on and I want to thank you for it. … I hope we are able to put together another package. I think you need that avenue for a little while longer.”
McConnell predicted that the virus won’t be in the rear-view mirror until next summer.
“Hopefully we’ll get a vaccine at the end of the year or early next year and begin to distribute it,” McConnell said.
Overall, the CARES Act provided Kentucky’s state and local governments with $1.7 billion. State health care providers received more than $1.3 billion. McConnell paid a visit to the area for the second time in three months on Friday. He came to King’s Daughters Medical Center back in June as part of his statewide tour on which he personally thanked health care heroes.
