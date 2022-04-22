CATLETTSBURG Sen. Mitch McConnell visited Catlettsburg on Thursday and met with county judge-executives from the FIVCO region about FEMA disaster response. Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney made a few comments before introducing McConnell.
“This area is still recovering from multiple disasters that hit last year,” Chaney said. “Sen. McConnell has worked closely with us to help provide federal funds for our rebuilding efforts. In the most recent federal funding bill, Sen. McConnell secured an increase to FEMA’s cost share program from 75% to 90%. The federal government will now cover 90 cents to every dollar we spend on debris removal, rebuilding, and future disaster mitigation costs.”
Chaney said since January 2019, Boyd County has been hit with six FEMA-declared disasters. The damages from these disasters exceeded $20 million.
“Keep in mind that Boyd County is the sixth smallest county geographically in the Commonwealth,” Chaney said. “That means a lot of damage has occurred in a rather small but densely populated area.”
Chaney went on to compare the FEMA increase with several other government programs Sen. McConnell has supported on the federal level. One example he gave of this was the Community Development Block Grant for long-term rebuilding efforts.
“I want to start on a somber note,” McConnell said. “And remember the sacrifice of Cpl. Jacob Moore. Many of the people in room here knew him and his family.
“These area has been hit hard over the past two years with ice storms and flooding,” McConnell continued after paying his respects. “Typically the government picks up 75% of the damage replacement. But what I did in recent legislation was shift that to 90/10. So that will not only affect the ice storms and floods that all the people here in northeastern Kentucky have been hit with in the last couple of years, but will help as well with all the devastation in western Kentucky from the tornadoes.”
Sen. McConnell also said that he had a good roundtable discussion with the judge-executives about the challenges of the slow process of actually getting federal money into local “tills.” Though not sure of the best solution as yet to expedite that process, McConnell said he was working on it and was glad to receive the input from the local county levels.
“The increase is extremely important to us,” Chaney said. Normally the county would have been required to cover 13% of the $20 million figure he mentioned early, but with the new legislation the county will only be responsible for 5.2% of that.
“That puts a lot of money back into our general fund, and our counties here in the FIVCO region don’t have massive budgets,” Chaney said. “And it is extremely beneficial to keep that money where we need it the most.”
“What the Senator was able to do for a county like Elliott County,” Judge-Executive Myron Lewis said, “is put about a half-million dollars back into the budget. Before this, we would potentially have had to take out a bond to cover this. But with what the Senator did, we may be able to finish out at a net zero. And that is huge, so we are very thankful.”
When asked how important it was to come to areas such as the FIVCO area and hear their stories and challenges, McConnell responded simply, ”That’s part of my job. I have a big state to cover, but every time we are in recess I try to get out and talk to people about what’s on their minds and what’s important to them.”
