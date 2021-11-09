MOREHEAD Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped by AppHarvest Monday afternoon to speak about Kentucky’s economic development.
McConnell said he believes AppHarvest is the future of agriculture, and that it has presented a unique opportunity to Kentucky in producing local, quality produce in large amounts thus bringing more money and infrastructure to Appalachia.
“A lot of people think this kind of innovation occurs on the coast, but here we are right in the middle of America, not too far from a very troubled region of Kentucky that’s seen a total decline of the coal industry,” said McConnell.
McConnell addressed the possibility of AppHarvest expanding deeper into Kentucky and aiding an area that has lost many jobs due to the decline in coal mining, either through an infrastructure bill or the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The one thing we haven’t figured a solution to yet, they haven’t figured a solution to yet, is how you can get into deep Appalachia,” said McConnell. “Hopefully with all the federal money we can dump in here not only through the American Rescue Plan but also through the infrastructure proposal I voted for and supported, there’ll be some money in there to make this possible for these guys to take this even further into the heart of Appalachia.”
AppHarvest CEO Johnathan Webb said the expansion of agriculture is beneficial to everyone by having a local source of food and bringing business to eastern Kentucky. He added that agriculture is not a debate of politics but a nationwide issue.
“We’re here to build an American food system that’s inclusive and resilient for everybody and I think as the AppHarvest team and our followers from the community have seen that this really isn’t a left or right conversation,” said Webb. “It’s a conversation about growing food and building facilities here in the U.S., and Kentucky is becoming a world leader.”
McConnell expressed his gratitude for AppHarvest and their employees, stating that in the future they could be one of the main agriculture companies in the United States.
“As far as I’m concerned, they could produce a better product than California as well and dominate the eastern part of the United States, all of that right here in Kentucky. I’m proud of these guys. I’m proud of the people that show up to work every day,” said McConnell.