Izzy McCloud attended Russell High School before being accepted into the Craft Academy at Morehead State University, where she will soon be a senior. Due to the concerns generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, McCloud discovered that once she finished her spring break, the school did not call its students back for in-person classes.
Even though McCloud has been home since March, the motivated young woman decided that rather than simply enjoy an extended “vacation,” she would put her skills to use for something which would benefit those in need.
McCloud had developed an interest in sewing from her mentor, a local seamstress named Carlotta Renfroe, and she decided that now would be the perfect time to put the skills she had learned to good use.
“I shadowed her, and she did a lot of work for Lara’s,” McCloud said. Though it was not her area of study in school, McCloud said that fashion had been an interest of hers for some time. “She had been a family friend for a long time, and she asked me to help her. So, for the past two summers I have been working with her and learning.
“I would go up to her house and help her sew all these big prom and wedding dresses,” McCloud added. “And I helped he make other clothes as well. I learned a lot, and that is what has helped me to make so many masks.”
So far, McCloud said she has made more than 400 masks designed to protect people during the pandemic — and every single mask has been given away, free of charge.
McCloud said she would make the masks (complete with a HEPA filter) and then deliver those masks to the people who needed them. She decided to use the filters commonly used in AC units after using Google to research what material offered the best protection, she said.
The HEPA filter is trimmed down, she said, and then inserted into a pocket sewn between two layers of 100% cotton material, and the result is a good filter that offers as much protection as McCloud can provide.
The process is quite involved, McCloud said, requiring among other things a lot of folding of fabric. Soon, she got the whole family involved, helping her trim filters and fold fabric, and she sewed each mask to her own specifications. Her family was happy to help her work on her passion for helping the community, going so far as to set up an assembly line of sorts with her father helping cut material and her mother ironing it to help the overall process go faster. And McCloud said she was grateful to get the help, more so as her orders for masks began to increase daily.
McCloud said she had no idea there were that many people who had a desperate need for her masks, and she was surprised at the number of medical professionals who were in dire need due to the nationwide PPE shortage.
“It was a shock to me because I thought they would have at least some masks,” McCloud said. “But so many health care workers had nothing or very little to protect themselves. They would Facebook message me, and I would take the masks to them so that they would have something to keep themselves and their families safe.”
The project began, McCloud said, as a way to keep her grandparents safe, and then grew from there. The young seamstress has delivered masks to people in Ohio and has even shipped masks as far away as Georgia. She took a brief break from production during her school finals, but she’s now again working to fill an ever growing list. Fortunately for McCloud, more reinforcements have arrived. Her sister Maddy is now home from college for the summer, and has promised to jump in and help.
“If anyone can think of anything else they might need that I could help them with, I'm open to doing that,” McCloud said. “Right now, I feel as though it is such a sad time, and everyone is missing out on so many things. People are worried, and losing their jobs, and have so many other problems. So right now I think it is a good time for me and everyone else who is able to step in and help each other out.”
McCloud, who is the granddaughter of Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter, and the daughter of District Court Judge Brian McCloud in Greenup County, said she was taught from a young age to consider the needs of the community.
“The community is really like my friends and an extended family,” McCloud said. “That's why it makes me so sad to think that people don't have the things they need to protect themselves, and why I wouldn't feel right charging anyone for the masks I make.
“I would much rather make them for free and take them to whoever needs them, because everyone deserves to be safe.”
Some people have donated to her to defray the cost of fabric, the filters and other materials, and if someone wants to donate, they can contact her mother, Tonya Carpenter McCloud, through Facebook. But McCloud said she is just grateful that her talent can be used to help people when they need it the most.