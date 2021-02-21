Gov. Andy Beshear made several appointments to Kentucky boards, offices and commissions, the governor’s office announced on Friday.
Among them: Beshear appointed the Honorable Brian McCloud, of Worthington, to the office of Circuit Judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit, Division 1 (Lewis and Greenup counties). The seat was formerly occupied by Bob Conley, now a Supreme Court Justice.
McCloud had been serving as the District Court judge for Greenup and Lewis counties. He received his juris doctor from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law, according to kentucky.gov.