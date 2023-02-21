OLIVE HILL An Olive Hill city council meeting contained a few bursts of excitement on Tuesday evening, including the moment it was announced mayor Jerry Callihan was served with a civil suit.
The regular meeting was called to order under typical fashion with a roll call and an update on a new water plant that’s moving “right along.”
Olive Hill’s community building was fairly packed on Tuesday with seating difficult to come by. A handful resorted to standing alongside the back of the room.
Callihan opened the floor to open discussion 11 minutes into the meeting; when the crowded room lacked any sudden movements, Callihan asked, “All these people and nobody’s got nothing?”
Local attorney Brandon Hamilton took the floor first and vaguely addressed a building permit before it was noted, on record, that Callihan had been served with the lawsuit.
The two engaged in overlapping chatter throughout the open discussion portion of the meeting.
“I was told by the city building inspector that we needed to come down here to see about a building permit,” Hamilton said, “but I think (we) ... filed suit on now.”
“What do you mean ‘you think,’ ain’t that what you just had brought up here,” Callihan asked, referencing the suit.
“I was the one that told you to come down here so I could talk to you about it,” Callihan continued, “but, since I’m being sued, I’ll wait to talk about it in court.”
Callihan told Hamilton that the issue at hand was scheduled to be resolved during Tuesday’s session but due to the pending suit, he declined to make further comment on the matter.
“It should’ve already been done,” Hamilton said.
“I was saving you money, I just wanted to talk to you about it ‘cause everything is so secretive. ... I wanted to tell you that some of the things I was told you wanted to do ... to publicly state, you can’t,” Callihan responded.
Hamilton stated that “we” applied for a repair permit concerning a leaky roof.
Details on the issue in the suit are minimal, however The Daily Independent is working to develop additional coverage on the matter.
According to online information, the lawsuit is filed in Carter County Circuit Court and names Tranquility Property Management, LLC as the plaintiff.
The management company is listed under the names of organizers, Tonya M. Bond-Judd and Shawn C. Judd, of Olive Hill, according to the company’s articles of organization.
Brandon Hamilton is listed as the registered agent of the LLC.
“Do you need my home address?” Callihan asked Hamilton.
“I don’t need it now, I’ve got you served,” Hamilton responded.
The “back and forth,” as described by Hamilton, ended with Callihan telling him he knew where to find him every third Tuesday of the month.
“That’s why I brought them,” Hamilton said, motioning to the crowd around him.
Shawn Judd followed Hamilton, starting off by saying he was just there because he was told to be.
“The only thing we’ve done since coming to this town, is try to be as easygoing and laidback with everybody, nice and forthcoming as we can possibly be,” Judd said.
“We’ve tried above and beyond to make things as easy and uncomplicated as possible for everybody involved. We try to follow any state and local regulations and policies. We don’t try to shortcut anything,” Judd said.
Judd also said Tranquility Properties has an open-door policy for any questions or concerns about any business they conduct or do with their properties.