ASHLAND Though the business was fairly mundane, emotions were raw at Thursday’s Ashland City Commission meeting as Mayor Steve Gilmore danced his swan song as the city’s top executive.
Gilmore kept his cool throughout the meeting until Mayor-elect Matt Perkins announced that next year, he will ask the commission to name the area of 15th Street between Greenup Avenue and Front Street “Steve Gilmore Way.”
Holding up the sign to the camera at the Zoom meeting, the next mayor said Gilmore taught him everything he ever knew about public service.
The current mayor — with 20 years combined experience in the Ashland City Government — had to dry his eyes with a bandana.
Gilmore, prone to reminiscing and reflecting during the mayor and commission comments portions of the meeting, gushed with platitudes and gratitude at the top of Thursday’s virtual meeting, thanking each of the commissioners for their service on the board.
“All of you exemplify a great love for this city,” Gilmore said. “I know I am leaving this office with this city in great hands. I want you all to be successful and I know full well each of you have great commitment to this city.”
Gilmore also thanked city manager Mike Graese — whom he called one of the best hires the city made under his tenure — as well as city attorney Jim Moore, police chief Todd Kelley and the various departments of the city.
After the meeting, Graese said he “is going to miss (Gilmore’s) experience, leadership and energy.”
Commissioner Marty Gute, who has served quite a few years with Gilmore, said the out-going mayor “has his fingerprints all over this city.”
“Look at the riverfront, Broadway Square, the bridges,” Gute said. “Mayor Gilmore has seen through every project here that has come to fruition. He loves Ashland like I love Ashland.”
Always one for sharing his wisdom, Gilmore called “public service the greatest work you will ever have.”
Of course, the meeting isn’t the last Gilmore will helm. On Friday, the commission will have a short meeting to finalize a few items and close the book on the year’s business, which most notably includes authorizing the Kentucky Bond Development Corporation to issue bonds for a $40 million waste treatment facility.
Perkins said he hopes Gilmore will enjoy a retirement from public life full of “fun and family.” However, with so many years in community leadership, Perkins said he would need Gilmore “now more than ever” to consult as he fills some big shoes in the city.
(606) 326-2653 |