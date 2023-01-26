ASHLAND Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins announced Gov. Andy Beshear will meet with a few area agencies at the Highlands Museum on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Perkins opened Thursday’s board of commissioners meeting with a few comments regarding mental health.
“Mental health is needing to be addressed in this country, not just in this city,” Perkins said. “We have a huge concern with people that may not be addicted but don’t have the resources to receive the health care they need specifically to mental health.”
CAReS will be among the agencies present for Monday’s event.
“I think it’s going to be a good day for all those agencies that are invited,” Perkins said.