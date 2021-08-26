ASHLAND The Mayor of Ashland asked the public Thursday to commemorate “Health Care Heroes Week” in the city by “taking heed to their counsel” on medical issues.
Mayor Matthew B. Perkins issued the proclamation in honor of all the physicians, nurses, health aides, EMTs and others who “serve human life and dignity” by “devoting themselves to health care, even when it means putting their own lives at risk.”
The week, from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, is to commemorate all the work done by local health care workers in this pandemic. It also comes on the heels of some grim news from City Manager Mike Graese — since Aug. 1, nine city workers have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 48 among the city staff.
Commissioner Josh Blanton thanked King's Daughter’s Medical Center for its information session Friday about the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
Since Aug. 9, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties have all been in the red in terms of COVID-19 cases, which means masks are back in city buildings.
Recent hospital numbers across the country have shown the rate of vaccinated people ending up in the hospital with COVID-19 is a drop in the bucket compared to unvaccinated people. Most mainstream doctors (not Facebook commenters) recommend getting the shot.
While COVID was up for discussion during the meeting, the commission tackled a whole mess of other issues Thursday, ranging from utilities to blighted properties to zoning.
Here are some highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• Unanimously passed on second-reading zoning revisions for adult use (tattoo shops) and liquor. While at the last meeting a man said he'd bring a mess of people up to the city chambers to challenge the ordinances, no one spoke at public comment on the issue.
• On the consent agenda, the city commission agreed to pay Poage Landing Days $30,000, which is to be earmarked for a tent. Folks may recall during the budget work session earlier this summer, that a was a strong stance taken by Commissioner Marty Gute.
• The commission approved on first reading about $40,000 worth of contracts for demolition of five blighted properties. The commission also approved second reading of five properties slated for demolition. Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she took a driving tour of the properties on the chopping block and thanked Economic Development Director Chris Pullem for addressing the issue.
• Approved on first reading the acceptance of an agreement for the Woodlands grant in pursuance of the Ashland Convention Center project. Graese said the bid package is about 30 days out for the demolition of the G.B. Johnson Building.
• The commission approved on first reading to file for $151,184 in COVID-19 relief monies.
• Commissioner Amanda Clark thanked the Elks Club for its participation in the Power Up the Pantry food drive. Spriggs “piggybacked” off Clark’s comments, calling the organization a “good corporate citizen.”
Blanton said his wife is getting things together for Hispanic Heritage Month, which is in September.
Everyone welcomed back City Clerk Susan Maddix, who had been out for a while.
