Mark Maynard needs no introduction around Ashland — and northeastern Kentucky, in general — but a few former colleagues felt like he deserved an induction ...
... into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
Maynard, who spent 42 of his 47 journalism career years at The Daily Independent, was “blown away” and “really stunned” by the revelation he is one of eight inductees into the hall of fame. The ceremony is set for later this year at the University of Kentucky.
Maynard didn’t receive a call, text or email regarding the announcement. Instead, he learned of it when a Kentucky Today co-worker noticed it at the bottom of an email containing a story submission from UK — it was sent to Kentucky Today by UK’s Marc Whitt.
“She emails me back after reading the story and said, ‘This looks great. By the way, congratulations on the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame,’ and I was like, ‘What?!’”
As it turns out, former TDI publisher Eddie Blakeley and former TDI sports editor Rick Greene co-nominated him. John Flavell, a longtime photojournalist and currently Morehead State professor, and Keith Ponder, a former CNHI regional publisher, penned letters in support of Maynard’s nomination.
“It’s such an honor,” Maynard said. “There are a million journalists out there who work hard. I did work hard, but longevity has a lot to do with things, I think — in Ashland for 42 years and five years at Kentucky Today.”
The other seven inductees are as follows: Jerry Brewer (national sports columnist for The Washington Post), Scott Applewhite (Pulitzer Prize winner and senior photojournalist with The Associated Press), Stuart Warner (Lexington Herald-Leader sports editor and a Pulitzer-winning editor at the Plain Dealer of Cleveland), Deborah Yetter (Pulitzer-winning reporter and editor at The Courier-Journal), the late Melissa Forsythe (news anchor, reporter for WAVE-3 and WHAS-11), the late John B. Gaines (president, publisher of the Bowling Green Daily News for six decades) and the late Bill Mardis (50-plus-year reporter, editor and columnist at The Commonwealth Journal).
Maynard’s roots and passion lie in sports, specifically high school sports. He was a sports writer and sports editor in Ashland before becoming managing editor in 2005. He ascended to editor after Mike Reliford died in 2012. Maynard wrapped up his memorable 42-year stay at TDI in the summer of 2017, when he accepted the managing editor position for Kentucky Today.
“It’s been two different careers almost,” Maynard said of the comparison of the media outlets. “In a small town, you’re kind of a celebrity and there’s some glamour to it. It’s not the highest-paying of jobs. ... It was hard leaving sports. That’s my passion. I’m still known for that, really.
“I don’t think the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame is looking for sports people too much,” he added with a laugh. “I enjoy the news side, too.”
Maynard said he has had great people around him, and he’s perhaps most proud of helping “develop great people,” he said. He emphasized the importance of community journalism, too.
“I’ve had a pretty good run and I’m still going,” Maynard said. “It’s always the message, though; never the messenger.
“What I’m doing now, it’s a different kind of message,” he said of the Kentucky Baptist Convention-operated Kentucky Today. “I always try to share my faith.”
An author of 10 books, the President of Amy For Africa and a member of the Kentucky Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Maynard has a long list of non-journalism accomplishments, too. He and his wife, Beth, now reside in northern Kentucky, where they’re in close proximity to their two children, their spouses and two grandchildren.
The Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame was formed by the UK Journalism Alumni Association in 1981. It includes more than 200 individuals.
“I’m glad the Lord gave me this job to do,” Maynard said. “We’ve put food on the table, made a nice living, and we’re happy. This is really a capstone to be honored with this.”
