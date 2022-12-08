CATLETTSBURG Tyler Gibbs has wasted little time in turning his ventures into successful businesses.
The 24-year-old Ashland Blazer graduate was named 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year during the Northeast Kentucky Small Business Awards ceremony recently.
Gibbs owns Maxxedout Performance and Truck Service LL and Maxxedout Properties LLC.
“It felt good to get this award,” Gibbs said. “It shows that lots of hard work and long nights pay off.”
Gibbs said the best piece of advice he can give anybody with a desire to operate his or her own business is the following: “Don’t act like you know everything. Listen to the older people who have done it. Listen to what they have to say. Absorb every bit you can.”
Gibbs leaned on grandfather Tom Burnette, Ashland Office Supply’s CEO, for guidance.
Gibbs also said he has quickly learned to not make any unnecessary expenditures.
“Reinvest all your time and money into your business,” he said.
While in high school, Gibbs worked in a small shop in the area and spent many late nights repairing trucks.
After graduating from Ashland, he attended diesel school in Indianapolis.
When the Oakland Avenue facility came up for sale in Catlettsburg, Gibbs said he eagerly returned home to get his business rolling.
Maxxedout Performance, which opened in 2018, is a diesel repair facility. They work on light- and heavy-duty trucks.
Gibbs started Maxxedout Properties in 2021.
Between the two businesses, Gibbs said he has seven employees.
Tyler Gibbs is married to Tori Gibbs. They have one son and another child is due in February.
Contact Maxxedout Performance and Truck Service at (606) 739-6361 for more information about the business.
(606) 326-2664 |