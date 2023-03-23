Mountain Stage host Kathy Mattea will bring the show to the Tri-State this weekend, with a broadcast at 7 p.m. Sunday from the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist known for her hit “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” has had numerous top 10 hits on country radio and has enjoyed critical acclaim from the media; the Washington Post called her “one of Nashville’s finest song interpreters.”

