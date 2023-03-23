ASHLAND A family classic will take the stage in the form of a musical today and Saturday at Paramount Arts Center.
Paint-stained fingers and meticulous eyes worked aimlessly this week to prepare for a large set and larger-than life-characters depicted in Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: The Musical.”
Dahl is credited with masterminding several recognizable titles including such works as “Matilda,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and has sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, according to online biographies.
“Matilda,” however, centers around a schoolgirl with some special gifts. With extraordinary wit and intelligence, the show outlines Matilda’s life with problematic parents, a ruthless headmistresses, her classmates and her saving grace — teacher Ms. Honey.
Rick Payne, artistic director of the community theatre program Paramount Players, sat at a table on the third floor Wednesday carefully combing multiple styles and colors of wigs when he took a break to discuss the upcoming show with The Daily Independent.
The organized chaos of the evening was chalked up as “tech week” with all hands on deck, according to Payne.
All hands on deck is necessary when you’re corralling roughly 30 children in a 50-plus person cast.
As if that wasn’t a feat in and of itself, the cast, some as young as 8, will be performing Broadway-level choreography according to Alex Wilson, who is choreographing the musical.
“You’ll of course see lots of dancing and singing,” Payne said. “It’s the kind of show that makes you laugh, cry and cheer for Matilda. It’s really great for all ages.”
With “Matilda: The Musical” serving as the largest show in the spring season, the preparations are endless — especially when Paramount Players had only three full days to get the show down to a science.
“There’s so many costumes and cast members with quick changes,” Payne said, giving potential audience members a preview at what they can expect today and Saturday night at the Paramount.
Payne said the show has been in the works for over a year, with the pitch of the idea having to make its way up to Executive Director Holly Canfield, who then presents the laid-out show plans to a board for approval.
“We ran rehearsal for six weeks,” Payne said, following the wrap-up of February’s project: “High School Musical 2.”
With intensive rehearsal, Dahl’s creative genius and with Payne’s expertise, the audience should be prepared for a wide range of emotions. “You’ll laugh out loud and at the same time be put in your feels.”
Despite the sweat equity, Payne said the theatre might as well be home.
Payne has been involved with Paramount Players for over a decade but his love of theatre goes back to childhood, he said, adding that witnessing a Broadway musical in seventh grade put a special twinkle in his eye for the performing arts.
A large cast, a huge set, dance numbers, girl boss energy and passionate leadership surely makes for a standout show.
Visit paramountartscenter.com to reserve a seat.