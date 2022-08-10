WURTLAND Congressman Thomas Massie will visit Steel Ventures in Wurtland today at 9:30 a.m.
Rep. Massie will be at the $23 million galvanizing plant, which is a subsidiary of Steel of West Virginia, to offer a unique perspective on solar energy, according to a news release.
Massie’s entire cattle farm is powered by solar energy, according to the release. Massie, who has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in mechanical engineering from MIT, installed the system.
The construction of the Wurtland plant has provided employment to more than 200 and processes the steel used for solar farms in 43 states, said the release.
Massie, District Director Chris McCane, Steel Ventures Galvanizing Manager Jason Rulen, a representative of SOLV Energy (a premiere national constructor of solar farms) and Tim Gibbs, of Ashland Alliance, will be on hand for today’s event.