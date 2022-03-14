ASHLAND A fundraiser was conducted for Congressman Thomas Massie at the new Union on Carter in Ashland on Saturday.
Massie, who represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, met with a private group of approximately 25 supporters first between 6 and 7 p.m.
The event was catered by Bombshells and Ales, and the discussion covered topics including inflation, gas prices, COVID and the Russia-Ukraine War.
Massie also shared personal experiences of interacting with former President Donald Trump, and said he agreed with the former president 95% of the time, but there were some disagreements.
Massie said one notable disagreement was spending trillions of dollars on COVID relief because he said it would encourage people not to work and cause inflation.
Massie and wife Rhonda were also present for a second session following the private session, from 7-8 p.m.
Approximately 100 people were in attendance for the second event, which was emceed by local radio talk show host Tom Roten, who shared some stories about his many interviews with Massie over the years.
Roten said Massie was extremely laid-back, down-home, and easy to talk to. Roten also said that over his 21 years of interviewing politicians, Massie was the smartest politician to whom he’d ever spoken.
Discussion in the second event mirrored the first, with topics ranging from Russia-Ukraine, mask and vaccine mandates, inflation, gas prices, Second Amendment and supply chain shortages. After his prepared remarks, he took questions from the audience for another hour. Many of the questions had to do with inflation and gas prices, and what could be done. Massie indicated that America could produce more oil domestically and stop spending trillions of dollars that we don’t have.
Event organizer David Gill indicated he supported Massie because of his principled leadership and the fact that he would take on people from both sides of the aisle if he disagreed with them, and not just go along to get along. He cited the example of Massie standing up to Trump on spending trillions of dollars on Covid relief.
One event attendee indicated they supported Massie because of his strong advocacy for the Second Amendment and farmers. Another supporter mentioned they liked Massie because they knew he was very intelligent and that he read every single one of the bills instead of just being told how to vote by his party. A third attendee indicated they appreciated how Massie said no to the government mandating masks and vaccines.