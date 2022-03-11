ASHLAND United States Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky. 4th) will have a private question-and-answer session and then be honored at a fundraising reception on this Saturday, March 12, from 6-8 p.m.
The event is set to take place at The Union on Carter, at 2020 Carter Ave., in Ashland.
The reception will feature special guest Tom Roten. Massie is endorsed by Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Cost is $50 to attend.
For more information or to RSVP, call (606) 369-0255.