A 49-year-old man accused in the killing of three police officers in a June 30 shootout in Floyd County was arraigned Monday in circuit court. 

Via Zoom, Lance Storz appeared before Judge Johnny Ray Harris to be arraigned on his 20-count indictment charging him in the hours-long shooting in Allen. 

Three officers — Floyd County deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg PD Officer Jake Chaffins — lost their lives in the shooting. 

Storz's attorney, Kim Green, waived formal reading of the indictment and entered a not-guilty plea to the charges. 

Harris said bond would remain the same — Storz is being held without bond at the Pike County Detention Center. 

Storz's next court date is Feb. 19, 2023. 

