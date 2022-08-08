A 49-year-old man accused in the killing of three police officers in a June 30 shootout in Floyd County was arraigned Monday in circuit court.
Via Zoom, Lance Storz appeared before Judge Johnny Ray Harris to be arraigned on his 20-count indictment charging him in the hours-long shooting in Allen.
Three officers — Floyd County deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg PD Officer Jake Chaffins — lost their lives in the shooting.
Storz's attorney, Kim Green, waived formal reading of the indictment and entered a not-guilty plea to the charges.
Harris said bond would remain the same — Storz is being held without bond at the Pike County Detention Center.
Storz's next court date is Feb. 19, 2023.
