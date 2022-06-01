Masons from the Ashland Poage Lodge No. 185 held a brief memorial service Monday at the mausoleum in the Ashland Cemetery.
"We honor the men and women that gave the ultimate price, or just gave the blanket of freedom that sometimes we overlook to cover ourselves with," said Master Billy Hall.
Hall stood in front of the mausoleum as the other masons walked in a single file line toward the Master. A red, white a blue wreath was placed in front of the mausoleum.
The men spread out around the wreath, removed their hats and bowed their heads in prayer, which was to honor the military men and women who have passed as well as the 19 children slain in Uvalde, Texas.
Hall shot three rounds to the sky. The men placed their hands over their heart or saluted.
Max Robinette, a Blazer High School band students, played Taps as the men stood still.
They then moved over to the grave of Grand Master Fred M. Gross for a ceremony honoring Gross.