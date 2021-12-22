District Deputy Grand Master of Masonic District 27 Stephen Wessel said the people who have come out to help a community outside of its own has been tremendous.
“People have really come out to help,” Wessel said. “It’s like I have said before, Kentuckians help Kentuckians. No matter where they are.”
Wessel, who served his country in the first Gulf War, said the devastation in western Kentucky is akin to that caused by carpet bombing in a war zone. Wessel said to put it in context, the devastation caused by the tornado that traveled over 200 miles through five states compares to Humanitarian Crises in other countries.
“The people are completely displaced with nowhere to go,” he said. “And they need our help immediately.” Wessel was stressing that need on Friday, after several trailers of aid had been sent to western Kentucky trough the Masonic network.
“They have truly lost everything,” he said. “And they have no ability to do anything. They have nothing to come back to; they have no shelter or any other basic needs. In many cases they are being forced to go to other cities, perhaps even other states, just to find shelter.”
Wessel said it is encouraging that a lot of good people have reached out, opening their homes and providing food, but unfortunately it isn’t anywhere near enough.
“We as Kentuckians are a pretty resilient people,” he said. “But it’s going to take a long time to recover from this.”
Wessel said one concern he has is the toll such devastation will have in the future on the children who suffered through it.
“I think long term it will leave an emotional toll on the kids,” Wessel said. “To lose everything, including any sense of comfort, is a terrible thing to overcome.” Wessel said restoring a semblance of safety and security to those who have suffered the tornado and its aftermath is something which needs to be done while the basic necessities are being met. “Just knowing that someone is there to offer the help and letting them know that there are people who care what happens to them, is important.”
The Masonic Lodge is no stranger to disaster response, and James Gibson, Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, Free and Accepted Masons has a personal background of disaster and emergency response. Gibson has more than 20 years of service with the Somerset Fire Department, retiring with the equivalent rank of Battalion Chief with a rank of Major. He also has numerous hours training in disaster response and mitigation and has multiple certifications through FEMA. He also spent years as a disaster inspector after retiring from his position in the Somerset Fire Department. That training and experience gave him a deeper insight into the scope of damage in Western Kentucky, something pictures fail to convey.
“We have been in contact with some fellow firefighters and emergency workers in that area,” Gibson said. “And there are brothers from other lodges that work for state emergency management as well. So, we were able to glean a general knowledge of their specific needs almost immediately.”
This included not only emergency supplies but the peripheral supplies the families needed as well, he said.
Gibson said that need goes beyond the immediate, and extends beyond common needs such as water, non-perishable foods. There will also be needs such as debris removal, rebuilding, and general hygiene and shelter-needed items. Having worked in disasters before, Gibson said he and those Masons who share his experience can begin working on those needs and project future and long-term needs, all while they are gathering supplies to send to the affected area. Currently those supplies are being shipped from several locations, including the Grand Lodge in Louisville.
“This is probably something that is going to continue for quite a while,” Gibson said, but the Masons are prepared. With coordination, they will be able to contribute what is needed to the people of western Kentucky when it is needed, he said. “We also have 346 lodges who have stepped up and are in the process of collecting items,” Gibson said.
Gibson said there are two ways that the community can help with relief efforts.
“The first is that you can bring in items to one of our satellite locations where we will sort it and get it loaded,” Gibson said. “The other is that you can make a monetary donation to our disaster relief fund. That can be accessed through our Grand Lodge website at grandlodgeofkentucky.org, and there is a link there where you can donate.”
“We have had a phenomenal response,” Gibson said. “And not just in Kentucky. We have had several brothers and other Grand Lodges, communities, and businesses donate.”
Gibson said that Friday morning, they had received a donation from the United Kingdom as well. “It shows Masonry, and people, in their best form. All they had to say was that Kentucky was in need, and they stepped up to the plate and really hit it out of the park.”