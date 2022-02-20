Several area school boards have decided to go the mask-optional route starting today.
Raceland Independent already made the call last week to shed masks (if students/parents choose).
Joining them are Russell Independent and Greenup County. Those there are going mask-optional starting today. Rose Hill Christian is also mask-optional.
Ashland, Boyd County and Fairview will implement that on Monday, Feb. 28.
Lawrence County (Ky.) has the issue on the agenda at this week’s board meeting.
Carter County’s mask mandate is still in effect, as is Holy Family’s.