This year’s hottest trend in back-to-school wear is the face mask.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still threatening, face masks are must-have accessories — but for safety reasons rather than fashion.
To make sure all children, and all school staffers, have access to masks, Kentucky's lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman and First Lady Britainy Beshear have launched a campaign to accept mask donations, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
They are asking donors to buy masks or make them at home and supply them to local school districts.
The campaign starts Wednesday; mask donations may be made to any school district.
All students in first grade and above in Kentucky schools will be required to wear masks this year unless they have a medical waiver. Coleman and Beshear started the campaign because some children may have difficulty getting masks.
Also, some students may forget masks, break them or get them dirty.
Some schools are supplying masks, but the campaign will help ease the burden on schools, according to the governor's website.
Greenup schools, for instance, are providing masks, but would welcome any donations, district spokeswoman Scarlet Shoemaker said. “We'd take them. We'll have plenty of disposables, but we'll go through those like nobody’s business.”
Masks for the campaign may be homemade or purchased, and there are links on the website FirstLady.ky.gov/CoveringsforKids for patterns and instructions on making masks.
The campaign suggests districts set up a central-offiice collection point for donations so donors should contact their district of choice.
Masks have been demonstrated to be among the best ways to prevent spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.