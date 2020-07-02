ASHLAND Education officials in Kentucky hope there will be a new fad during the upcoming school year: masks.
Hence the Healthy at School Coloring Contest.
Sponsored by the Kentucky Educational Development Corp., a nonprofit education service organization in Ashland, the contest began accepting entries Wednesday and will continue through July 22.
“After our executive director, Nancy Hutchinson, mentioned the Mask Campaign, our team generated ideas and the coloring contest was one of them,” Program Coordinator Carla Kersey said.
Gov. Andy Beshear said last week the state’s 650,000 public school students will be required to wear masks when school resumes. They also will have their temperatures checked and they will be required to distance from their peers, all part of the #HealthyatSchool campaign. Special accommodations will be made for breathing, sensory and other health issues.
Hutchinson said she hopes the contest will get them thinking wearing a mask is cool.
“We are excited for this mask campaign. It is not political; it’s for the safety of our students and staff. KEDC is proud to represent over 60 School Districts in Kentucky,” Hutchinson said.
The statewide contest allows students kindergarten through 12th grade to submit designs for masks. Three winners will come from three different age groups, with each receiving a $100 Visa gift card.
The contest categories are K through second grade, third through fifth, sixth through eighth, and ninth through 12th.
The program is one of encouragement, Kersey said.
“Our goal is to send positive vibes, and encouragement to students. Most of them would love to get back to school. They miss that part of their life that was disrupted abruptly by this pandemic in March,” she said. “We need motivation and inspiration in our lives, especially at this time that we are in.”
(606) 326-2661 |
To enter the contest, download the coloring page at kedc.org. Provide name, grade level, school district and mailing address. Entries may be mailed to 118 James Court Ste. 60, Lexington, KY 40505 or emailed to Carla.kersey@kedc.org. For details about the Healthy at School Coloring Contest, visit kedc.org.