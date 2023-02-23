FLEMINGSBURG The Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band will perform Sunday for Years of Farming at Double S Entertainment. The opening band will be Yocum River Band.
Dale Ann Bradley was originally scheduled but canceled because of health reasons.
The Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band includes a roster of seasoned musicians, including Alley on fiddle, Mash on guitar, Logan Hembree on mandolin, Austin Maynard on bass and Luke Montgomery on banjo. The band has been a part of festivals, including Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, Sam Jam, Cam Fest, Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Rudy Fest and Meadowgreen Park.
Formed in the fall of 2022, the Yocum River Band is the result of Jesse Fuson (guitarist and vocalist) and Brandon Coots (bassist) coming together from a previous project called the Yocum Bridge Boys. Josh Atkins added the banjo and his tenor voice. After Josh Williams had to step away, Mike Atkins stepped in on guitar and vocals.
Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased in advance at yearsoffarming.com or at the door. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult will be admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes.
For more information, call Paula Hinton at (606) 748-0798 or paulahinton2000@yahoo.com.