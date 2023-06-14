OLIVE HILL
Carter Caves State Resort Park would have one of the longest, most continuous cave systems in the world if it weren't for a pesky ice age a few million years ago.
The state park began its formations millions of years ago, beginning when the majority of the region would've been beneath an ocean.
Crushed calcium from the skeletons and shells of marine vertebras eventually created limestone, one of the most prominent natural resources this region has to offer.
As slightly acidic water ate away at the limestone layer over an extended period of time, underwater streams were created to eventually form remaining stalactites and cave formations that are viewable at the park today.
With 300 documented caves (20 of which are mapped), a glacier once formed a dam stretching quite a distance from present-day Chillicothe, creating a giant lake which allowed for water movement to fill and empty caves in the Carter County area.
The constant ebb and flow eroded the limestone and caused some of the adjoining cave portions to fall away. If it hadn't been for that, Carter Caves would rival the continuous distance of Mammoth Caves — the largest in the world.
Cascade Cave is the longest scenic cave tour offered at Carter Caves. Rich in both natural and human history, the cave houses an underground waterfall and reflecting pool.
From the moment of entry, visitors can anticipate viewing a variety of bat species and "missing" natural formations.
As the story goes, a family purchased the cave and cut out several formations in the entry chamber to make room for a dance floor in the 1930s and '40s.
And, don't be alarmed; the cut-out formations were simply relocated to another portion of the cave and adhered to the floor with concrete.
While once home to a dance hall for weekly dances, the cave is still a place of entertainment, offering up space for a in-cave movie, which takes place throughout the year.
During the tour at Cascade, one can witness the art of cave diamonds, a Lake Room with a reflecting pool and "Cathedral."
The guided tour is three-fourths of a mile, equipped with hand railing and foot paths for easily traveled terrain.
Those with a true desire for adventure can kick it up a notch by touring the caves by flashlight or going off the beaten path by crawling through areas typically off limits for the public.
In addition to touring either Cascade, X-Cave or Saltpetre Cave, the park is offering several recreational opportunities throughout June and July.
The "I Did a Hike Challenge" includes a view at five natural bridges located around the park during the Smokey Bridge, Natural Bridge, Raven Bridge, Fern Bridge and Box Canyon Trails.
Check out the pool every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a special discount for campers, lodge and cottage guests.
Guided horseback riding trails are also available with 45-minute rides happening every hour on the hour.
Miniature golf, kayaking, fishing, flashlight tours, a ghost and legends tour, rappelling adventures and Bluegrass music festivals ensure visitors, both local and from far away, have an endless itinerary of adventure.
The park is at 344 Caveland Drive and questions can be answered by calling (606) 286-4411.
