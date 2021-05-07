The Ashland Optimist Club recognized Ashland Blazer High School senior Cholet Mervilus as its 2021 T.P. Leach Memorial Scholarship winner during its May 6 meeting in Ashland. Mervilus is a tainer for the Ashland boys basketball team. Coach Jason Mays nominated and highly praised the senior for his work ethic both for the team and his family. Mervilus plans to attend ACTC to further his educational opportunities. Presenting the award was Secretary/Treasurer Marie Wheeler, left, and Club President Jimmy Lambert. The Ashland Optimist Club meets every Thursday at noon for lunch at the Ashland Elks Club. Potential members are welcome to attend.