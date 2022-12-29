ASHLAND Lloyd Martin has delivered The Daily Independent for a decade without a complaint from the recipients.
That kind of streak is nearly impossible to match, which is largely why Martin has earned the recognition of Carrier of the Year by the newspaper. It’s an award that hasn’t been handed out in quite some time, but District Sales Manager Bruce Collins and Publisher Lisa Callihan wanted to revive it and give it to Martin.
Martin — whose area consists of Rush, part of Carter County and part of Lawrence County — has befriended many of the subscribers who receive a paper from him.
“It’s become part of my life,” Martin said. “Most of my customers are friends of mine. My last stop is with an 84-year-old woman, and her boyfriend is sometimes there — he’s also 84, and he’s a preacher. We’ll have coffee and breakfast together; I spend about half hour or so with her every morning before I go home because she’s a sweet woman.”
Martin measures his time as a carrier by the number of winters he’s endured. He started passing papers in 2013.
“This is my 10th winter,” Martin said.
Dealing with some treacherous areas and rough weather, at times, Martin has dealt with his fair share of adversity. The worst part about the route, he said, is the abundance of deer.
“I’ve been in a ditch for two hours before, and that’s just one of thousands of stories I can tell,” Martin said. “I thought, somebody will come along and get me outta here sooner or later. They did, and I finished my route.”
“We appreciate our carriers so much, and we especially appreciate Mr. Martin,” Callihan said. “Not one single complaint in 10 years? That’s unheard of.”
“I appreciate the paper,” Martin said. “The paper and I go way back.”
Martin smiled for a photo while holding his plaque alongside Callihan in the publisher’s office on Wednesday. After contemplating for a bit, he decided upon his look for the photo.
“I’ll wear my hat,” he said. “They (his customers) know me with my hat on.”
