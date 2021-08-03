GREENUP The Greenup County Democratic Executive Committee has named Brenda Martin as executive director. She is the first African American to lead the organization.
“I am honored to have been elected as the Chair of the Greenup County Democratic Executive Committee,” Martin said. “I am blessed to have Joe Dillow as co-chairman and Kim Mullins as our secretary/treasurer and other members ready to serve and lead.”
Martin said the committee is a grassroots group aiming to amplify the principles that will help the county, state and country to grow together.
“We believe in increasing jobs and building a strong economy, strong education and accessible, and affordable health care for all and more as Gov. (Andy) Beshear just reiterated during his visit in Greenup County recently,” she said. “We want to find out from our farmers, firemen, police force, students, teachers, grocers, health care staff and everyone what is important to them and how how they see themselves working with our team.”
Reared in Chicago, Martin spent time growing up with her grandparents in a rural southern town with a farm, outhouse and well.
“It was exciting seeing them get running water and electric washing machine and watch their granddad and family build their barbecue restaurant, where I was able to help and work sometimes,” she said.
Martin has served as president of the Northeastern District PTA, which included Greenup, Boyd, Lawrence, Lewis and Elliott counties. The organization helped start new Parent Teacher Student Associations at Greenup County and Russell High schools, where students had a chance to help lead. She also was chosen as a UnaUsa Global Goals Ambassador for zero hunger in the world.
A former computer programmer and product planner for IBM and and entrepreneur, Martin has provided workshops in employability skills and parent leadership. She has served as a chairwoman of the Ashland Commission on Human Rights, co-chaired the Boyd and Greenup Counties NAACP’s Education Committee and earned her MBA from Morehead State University.
“I believe our government is most effective when its public policies are centered on benefits for all Kentuckians, not just the privileged,” she said, noting she believes she has a great deal of support.
“Other officials in Greenup County have been very welcoming, such as Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter, Attorney Mike Wilson, Circuit Clerk Allen Reed, Sen. Robin Webb, County Clerk Pat Hieneman, as well as Boyd County’s chairwoman, Debbie Jones, and others here and with state leadership,” she said.
Martin is married to Dr. James Martin Jr. and worked in his office on OLBH campus, along with his mother, Jeri, and other staff members. They raised their four children — Cameron, Jim, Caleb and Jocelyn — in Greenup County. They have a daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and one on the way.
Martin replaces R.B. McKenzie as leader of the organization; McKenzie will remain on the committee.
Dillow, of South Shore, has a strong background in labor unions. He said he wants to use his skills and knowledge to help grow and strengthen Greenup communities.
“It’s always been a union tradition to improve the human condition and a stronger middle class means a stronger and healthier Greenup County,” he said.
Said Mullins: “Greenup Countians are some of the most genuine people you will meet. We all try to work together for the betterment of the county and the state of Kentucky.”
The committee’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Greenup County Courthouse. Martin said she plans for the group to prioritize goals and continue to plan outreach and upcoming events.
More information is available on the committee’s Facebook page and at KyDemocrats.org.
(606) 326-2661 |