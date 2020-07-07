HUNTINGTON Marshall University’s Board of Governors agreed Tuesday to remove the name of a Confederate general from one of its campus buildings, a university press release said.
The board’s decision will remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the education building.
The building, located on the east side of the campus, was opened in 1937 and named after Albert Gallatin Jenkins, a Marshal alumnus and brigadier general in the Confederate Army, according to the Marshall website.
The board voted to remove the name on the recommendation of MU President Jerome A. Gilbert. The board made the change “to serve the university’s best interests,” according to the release.
It had declined in 2019 to remove the name but instead moved to install a display condemning bigotry.
A recent petition to remove the name received thousands of signatures.
“Marshall University will constantly confront and challenge bigotry, intolerance and unwarranted discrimination in all of their manifestations,” the board said in a statement following the vote.
“Our board reaffirmed that commitment today by voting, not to erase history, but simply to no longer honor a man whose accomplishments do not provide the university with enduring value.
“Removing the name will allow the board at a future date to honor someone who has made a significant and far-reaching impact on Marshall University through extraordinary public service, service to the university or a major monetary gift.
“The Board of Governors has carefully considered the name of every other campus building and concluded that this is the final step in a thoughtful, university-wide effort to make sure the people we honor represent the ideals of equality and justice embodied by Chief Justice John Marshall.”
The building will be called the Education Building for the time being, according to the release.