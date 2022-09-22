HUNTINGTON The Marshall Artists Series, now in its 86th year, will open with a comedy show by Saturday Night Live actor Mikey Day and will include a variety of shows and genres of music.
The Superticket option gives buyers a ticket to all 12 events.
The series, broken into series, include the Baxter, the Mount and various film festivals. Individual tickets may be available.
For more information, call (304) 696-3326.
Performances will include:
The Baxter
- Nov. 1 — The Broadway show “R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin,” Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
- Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. — World-renowned saxophonist Dave Koz and Friends’ 25th Anniversary Christmas Show, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
- Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. — Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The Mount
- Oct. 23, 7:30 p.ml. — SNL writer and cast member Mikey Day, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
- Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. — Multiple GRAMMY® award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
- March 31, 7:30 p.m. “Rocketman,” the Oscar®-winning musical film about the life of iconic musician Sir Elton John, presented live in concert with a 60-piece orchestra, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
Special Events
- Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. — West Virginia 2022 Storyteller of the Year Adam Booth will present “Ghost Stories and Spookier Things,” Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
- Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. — Lady D, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
- March 26, 7 p.m. — Mountain Stage: Kathy Mattea, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
International Film Festival
Nov. 3, 4 and 5 — The International Film Festival, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include “Flee” (Denmark), “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway), “Official Competition” (Spain), “Happening” (France), “Hit the Road” (Iran), and “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” (USA).
The Banff Mountain Film Festival
Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. — The Banff Mountain Film Festival, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Following the festival in Banff, Alberta, the festival tours the world, hitting more than 450 communities in 40 countries.
Regional Reels
March 4 — A one-day film festival showcasing local film makers and local interests, Keith- Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include “Peerless City,” “Picture Proof,” “The Wake-Up Call” and “The Good Fight.”