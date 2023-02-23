GRAYSON A power couple in the Christian community spoke candidly of trials and triumphs of marriage on the National Collegiate Day of Prayer at Kentucky Christian University.
Rudy and Osharye Hagood, who have called each other husband and wife for 28 years, visited KCU’s Nash Chapel on Thursday morning in front of about 150 students, faculty and others in Grayson. It was their second stop at KCU.
The Hagoods, who hail from Los Angeles, have seven children and 10 grandchildren. Rudy is the lead pastor at University Christian Church in L.A.
After Thursday’s worship set, the Christian Standard authors graced the stage and immediately captivated the audience with humor and honesty.
Folks in the crowd tossed the couple a few questions, including how did the two meet.
Osharye shared that funny story. Rudy helped run a church basketball league, and a friend of hers was actually going with a purpose of meeting Rudy. However, Osharye was immediately interested.
“Basically, she stole her friend’s man,” Rudy said, drawing uproarious laughter.
Rudy and Osharye made clear that marriage isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.
Their first four years were “bad, bad, bad,” said Rudy. The two separated after 10 months together. Rudy said he couldn’t figure out how he could know God but couldn’t sustain a strong marriage. He asked a non-Christian friend who had a solid marriage, and discovered his buddy learned it from his father.
“His Pops set such a good example as a husband, and it made me realize, what I learned was to be a terrible husband from my dad,” Rudy Hagood said. “He was a good father but a bad husband. … So I got a Christian mentor to disciple me to be a good husband, and he mentored me until I wasn’t an idiot anymore.”
The Hagoods emphasized the importance of roles in a unified marriage. Osharye used a tree analogy, saying when you partner good seed and good soil, “expect fruit.”
They’re inspired to stay in marriage ministry because “we want to help people understand that difficulty does not mean it’s over,” Osharye said. “It just means that this is what it takes in order to become tall and strong to produce fruit. … The difficulties have produced who we are.”
Rudy and Osharye said God supplied them with different spiritual gifts and personalities.
“Don’t look for someone like you,” Osharye advised. “It doesn’t work like that. When you look for someone like you, you find fault in them consistently … you keep thinking, they don’t think like me or act like me; why? They are bringing something special to the world, and so are you. Once you recognize that in yourself, you can appreciate that.”
Several students — married and single — lined up to spend a few minutes with the Hagoods following the service.
Throughout the rest of the day Thursday, KCU encouraged students to sign up for a time slot throughout the day to pray alone in the chapel prayer room in observing the National Collegiate Day of Prayer.
