ASHLAND King’s Daughters’ interim CEO will now take on the permanent role of president/CEO, effective April 30, the University of Kentucky announced. It was approved unanimously by the Royal Blue Health Board, according to a news release.
Marks, who previously was chief operating officer, was named interim CEO in December 2022 upon the retirement of Kristie Whitlatch. Whitlatch was with King’s Daughters for 35 years.
Autumn McFann, King’s Daughters’ senior vice president, chief administrative officer and chief financial officer, will see an expanded role, according to the release. She will now be the assistant treasurer and CFO of Beyond Blue Corporation. She will be responsible for fiscal activities of the corporation reporting to the chair and treasurer of the corporation, stated the release.
According to the release, Marks will be responsible for all daily operations for King’s Daughters and provide vision and strategic leadership for the organization by working with the board of directors, the University of Kentucky leadership and senior leadership team.
Marks will also be responsible for developing and implementing policies and procedures, short- and long-range goals, objectives and plans and for the overall direction, coordination, development and evaluation of senior leaders, stated the release.
Marks will report to the UK executive vice president for health affairs.
“Sara has demonstrated during her time as interim president/CEO and throughout her career at King’s Daughters that she is a very capable leader for the organization,” said Eric Monday, Ph.D., acting co-executive Vice President for health affairs. “Her experience and passion in elevating and serving the employee teams at King’s Daughters is evident and makes her a great choice for the future of the health system. We look forward to her many accomplishments in this role.”
Marks has worked at King’s Daughters since 2006 and has served as vice president of the Kentucky Heart Institute and vice president of King’s Daughters integrated practices before being named vice president and chief operating officer in August 2018. She has a bachelor’s degree in business with a focus on health care administration and is currently pursuing an MBA, according to the release.
McFann, who has been at King’s Daughters since 2004, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA and also is a certified public accountant. She was named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in February 2014.
King’s Daughters officially became part of UK on Dec. 1, 2022.