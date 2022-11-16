LEXINGTON The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network will conduct its 16th annual cancer care conference Dec. 14-15 at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. Conference sessions will focus on advancing cancer care in community hospitals.
Kentucky consistently bears one of the highest cancer burdens in the nation — ranking first overall in new cancer cases and deaths. The UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network is helping to reduce the burden of cancer by collaborating with community hospitals throughout the Commonwealth to increase access to high-quality cancer care.
One of the ways the Markey Affiliate Network is helping to expand local cancer care options across Kentucky is by providing year-round cancer-specific education and training programs for community doctors, nurses and staff to ensure the most up-to-date cancer information is available to providers.
“This annual meeting gives health care professionals throughout the Commonwealth the unique opportunity to come together in person to network and share ways in which we can elevate cancer care in Kentucky,” said Cheri Tolle, administrative director of the UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network.
At the event, UK faculty, cancer care leaders and national speakers will share best practices, solutions to common challenges and present new information on the forefront of cancer care.
UK faculty will present on relevant topics including cancer health equity, leveraging data and partnerships and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted cancer care.
Timothy Mullett, M.D., a UK professor of cardiothoracic surgery, medical director of the UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate and Research Networks, and chair of the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, will lead a discussion on operative standards and quality measures in cancer care.
Featured national speakers include American College of Surgeons Director of Cancer Programs Heidi Nelson, M.D., and Robert Winn, M.D., director and Lipman Chair in Oncology at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center.
Continuing education is available for this event, and registration is free for UK faculty, staff and Markey Affiliate Network members.
King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland is a Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network Member.