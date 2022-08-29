ASHLAND Small- and medium-sized business owners will have an opportunity Sept. 16 to attend a marketing event event to learn strategies to grow their businesses.
Madison Solutions, a Georgia-based marketing firm, will be hosting the the "Clear Path Marketing Conference" at the Delta Hotel in downtown Ashland.
The four-hour presentation, sponsored by the Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau and Boyd County Community and Economic Development, will include information on social media, web skills and brand building, according to marketing specialist Kevin Noe.
Noe, who is familiar with the area since receiving an undergraduate degree from Marshall University, said a representative from Pinterest will be at the presentation to lend insight on how social media marketing works.
"We're just trying to give business owners an opportunity to understand that marketing doesn't have to be overwhelming, it doesn't have to be daunting," he said.
Any businesses interested in the event can go to clearpathmarketingconference.com and register for the Ashland event.