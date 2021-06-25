CATLETTSBURG Through grit and determination, an Iraq War veteran proved doubts wrong when he graduated Thursday from the Boyd County Veterans Treatment Court program, turning over a new leaf in life.
Aaron Markin graduated from the Veterans Treatment Court Thursday by Circuit Court Judges John Vincent and George Davis, after successfully completing the program. Much like drug court, it provides support and accountability for veterans who have “fallen off the path a little,” according to Vincent.
The Boyd County Veterans Treatment Court is unique to Boyd County, as it is the only in the area. Davis established the court, which is administered by the Veterans Administration.
“This court does not cost the county or the commonwealth one red cent,” Davis said.
Markin had pending felony charges stemming from a 2018 case. A Marine machine gunner who saw two combat deployments between 2002 and 2006, Markin has been achieved one year of sobriety after undergoing treatment in a program in Huntington and now works as a peer support coach in recovery.
His attorney, Michael Curtis — himself a Vietnam veteran — said he saw Markin in a cycle of drugging, jail and more drugging.
“It wasn't the first time in the veteran court, it wasn't the second time, but it was the third time,” Curtis said. “Despite all that, I knew he could do it.”
Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith said she was surprised, considering the rocky road Markin had when first placed in the program.
“But you were able to show incredible grit and succeed,” Smith said.
Vincent, prior to dismissing the charges and wiping them from Markin's record, said he was “a perfect example of what this is all about.”
“There were days that I certainly didn't think you were going to do it, but you did it. You are an example of what this court is about — giving veterans a second opportunity to become productive members of society,” Vincent said.
Following the ceremony, the judges, Markin and court personnel enjoyed a cookie pie from Domino's.
