ASHLAND Is there a demonstration going down in Ashland on Sunday?
It depends on who you ask.
Early this week, three young women put together a Facebook group initially associated with Black Lives Matter in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They later renamed it “March for Justice” because the event did not receive approval from BLM of Louisville.
The page caught like a brush fire, receiving almost 500 people marked as going and 1,000 claiming they’re interested in the event. The event is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m., with a meeting spot under the bridges near the transportation center.
Will Gilbert, a Greenup County constable, furthered the spread by claiming Antifa — a leaderless movement that has at times employed violent tactics against white supremacist groups — would possibly show up.
That post was shared on Facebook about 600 of times. So far, The Daily Independent has not confirmed that claim. At one point, a man listed as a Walmart greeter asked about loading up firearms to meet protesters — that comment was deleted by Gilbert.
On Thursday night, the page went down. However, organizer Breelynna Adkins — who was contacted multiple times Friday but did not return any messages as of The Daily Independent's 9 p.m. deadline on Friday — erected a new page and declared the event was still on.
The optics of the event had come under fire from various community members due to the fact the initial organizers are white. One black woman, Kasheena Davis, said when she suggested certain measures to “ensure the safety of protests” she was dismissed by the leadership.
“Someone responded on the page and said they were looking into it, but there was no real discussion,” said Davis, a college student. “It was pretty much, ‘OK, thanks.’”
Davis said there needs to be ongoing actions to sustain motion toward strengthening racial equality in the tri-state area. She said Sunday’s march felt like an exercise in “performative ally-ship.”
“It’s not about the people most affected, it’s about going for likes on Facebook and Instagram,” she said. “This fight requires more than that. It’s about calling legislators, putting on workshops and involving as many members of the community as possible to open up dialogue and work towards change.”
Al Baker, president of the Boyd/Greenup NAACP, said his organization wasn’t contacted about the event until Thursday. He said local chapters of the NACCP have to “go through proper channels” to participate in an event as an organization prior to making committing to it. Individual members can “do whatever they want,” Baker said.
“Personally, I’m not attending Sunday because I don’t know if it’s happening or not,” Baker said. “I was trying to find out what was happening late Thursday night, but I’ve heard conflicting things.”
Initially, multiple members of various civics organizations such as Ashland Pride and The Boyd County Young Democrats said they became concerned about lack of organization and representation of minorities in the march. However, after working with the organizers and finding them unresponsive to suggestions, they called a meeting Thursday night.
Chantelle Cockrel, a local member of the black community, said she attended the meeting to raise concerns she had about safety and the inclusion of people of color.
“I was concerned, because you see people of color getting hurt, so I wanted this to be as safe as possible for my community,” Cockrel said. “We want to get everyone involved: white and black. We want everyone to have a seat at the table to do something possible.”
Holly Blevins, of Ashland Pride, said she attended the late-night meeting held at a community organizer’s house because she “wanted to make it a little safer and represent more members of the community.”
“We want to host a protest, but not for clout, but centering on marginalized people in the community,” she said. “We tried repeatedly to reach out to them (the organizers) but we found them unresponsive. We invited them to the meeting, but none of them attended.”
Myrna Hill, another attendee at the meeting, confirmed another event would be held June 20 or 21. She said there is no concrete plan yet, but the focus will be on “uplifting people of color.”
“We think those girls had the best of intentions in their heart, but they weren’t going about it the right way,” she said.
Consequently, the organizers of these various organizations decided to pull their support, taking many speakers scheduled for the march with them. Cockrel said the move to separate from the initial demonstration was in order to prevent negativity from affecting the community.
“What we’re trying to is positive,” Cockrel said. “How do you combat negativity? With positivity.”
Baker said he hadn’t been informed of the new event either during a Thursday morning interview.
However, local man Travis Johnson said he and his friends — whom he noted came from a variety of racial backgrounds — began organizing amongst themselves once they heard the event had been canceled Thursday night.
Johnson said he was not a part of the initial organizers, nor did he know any of them. He said through his network of folks, he’s gotten the word out to people in Portsmouth, Huntington, South Point, Chesapeake and around town to attend.
“It’s on, and we all need to have our voices heard, I don’t care if you’re black, white, yellow or purple,” Johnson said. “We are going to be peaceful and we are going to make sure this is done as safely as possible. No weapons or violence allowed.”
When asked whether or not anyone is in charge at this point, Johnson said he “wasn’t completely sure.”
“We started up our own little group to keep this going, but we don’t know if anyone is really leading it,” Johnson said.
City elected officials, who previously told organizers and The Daily Independent that they would be in attendance and march with the demonstrators, said they still intend on doing so.
Mayor Steve Gilmore said they are still anticipating people showing up on Sunday and he will be there to be supportive.
“I support the intent of this,” he said. “We are concerned about the confusion of all this, because it takes about a month or so to put something of this scale together. We’d certainly appreciated more lead time, but we hope this come off successfully with no negative overtones.”
Gilmore noted his office too was not in contact with the original organizers. He also said Ashland Police and Fire would be there to provide resources.
Chief Todd Kelley was called multiple times Friday, but did not return any calls.
City Commissioner Marty Gute stated he too would be there to march with demonstrators, “if there’s an actual march.”
“There’s no room in Ashland, Kentucky, for racism,” Gute said.
Davis, who plans on becoming involved in the demonstration later this month, said her criticism should not be misconstrued as hate toward the youths who put the event together.
“I’m hopeful this march will lead to real change in Ashland and I think it’s great they wanted to put this on,” she said. “I don’t want to discourage them from wanting to get involved in the community.”
