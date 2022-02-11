ASHLAND Marathon’s annual Food Feud wrapped up at noon Friday.
Different divisions of the company compete to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food items to help feed those in the community who are experiencing food insecurity
Box trucks, vans, and the personal cars of Marathon employees rolled into River Cities Harvest in Ashland to deliver the goods gathered during the competition. Goods purchased with monetary donations collected during the competition were also included.
In the end, all goods were weighed and allotted to the score of the division collecting them.
The divisions competing in the Food Feud were The Refinery, Refining Analytical Development, the Marine Division, Terminal Transport and Rail, and Marathon’s Russell Office, newly participating this year.
Last year, the total was 16,520 pounds, with the winner in the Food Feud being RAD with 3,251 pounds. Divided by their number of employees,  each employee donated about 45.79 cans. That food and the food collected this year was and will be distributed to 27 food pantries throughout the area as well as a portion being shared with Safe Harbor and The Kitchen at The Neighborhood.
The winter months are always a time when families in need feel food insecurities more keenly, RCH Director Brittnany Hoback said. As the various vehicles arrived to unload their division’s contribution, volunteers were busy loading donated items such as potatoes, bags of flour, water and canned goods.
Mike Griffith volunteers at RCH at least twice a week and said new volunteers are always welcome. “We are blessed,” he said, adding when you are blessed you should share that blessing with others. “The way I look at it is I haven’t got a lot, but I’ve got enough. Some don’t have that.”
Adam Stapleton from Marathon said the Food Feud started four years ago to help feed the hungry in the area.
Stapleton has been part of the Marine Division at Marathon for the past 10 years, but he recently took a new position in Marathon’s Russell office. Once there, he quickly garnered support and was able to bring another division into the competition. “I’m excited to see if we can surpass the amount gathered last year,” he said. “But the main thing is just to get this food to the people who need it.”
The total this year was 14,079 pounds of food donated, slightly short of last year, but still a prodigious amount considering unstocked shelves due to shipping issues and other concerns.
The Refinery donated 8.83 pounds per person, Russell had 20.46, Marine 11.87, RAD 38.81, and the winner was TT&R at 39.09 pounds donated per person. But regardless of which division took home the trophy this year, the communities RCH serves are the winners.

