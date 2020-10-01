Several Marathon Petroleum Catlettsburg refinery employees are out of a job as part of widespread company layoffs.
While Marathon did not specify the number of Catlettsburg employees laid off, around 60 people were affected, according to current employees.
Marathon Petroleum approved an involuntary workforce reduction plan on Tuesday, according to Chris Kozak, an advanced communications specialist for the company.
The plan, in conjunction with the indefinite idling of refineries in Martinez, California, and Gallup, New Mexico, impacted about 2,050 employees — that’s around 12% of Marathon’s workforce, excluding employees at its Speedway operations. According to the company, it previously announced its agreement to sell Speedway to 7-Eleven, Inc.
In the third quarter of this year, Marathon expects to record charges of about $125-175 million for severance and employee benefits-related expenses as a result of this staff reduction.
Kozak released the following statement regarding the layoffs:
“Over the last several months, we have communicated to our employees the actions we have been taking to better position Marathon Petroleum for short- and long-term success. This process has involved analyzing and prioritizing critical activities, centralizing functions and redesigning organizations to support our prioritized activities. As part of this process, and recognizing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and financial position, we have had to make very difficult decisions, including reducing staff levels in some areas. These decisions have not been made lightly, and we are committed to treating our employees with integrity and respect.”
Marathon Petroleum offered severance pay — including a prorated portion of their bonus for the year — for those impacted, as well as benefits (six months at active employee rates and then 18 months at COBRA rates), employee assistance plan at no cost for three years and out-placement assistance, including job search and resume writing (or reimbursement for tuition, certification or licensing program fees of up to $1,500).
