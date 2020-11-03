Despite the pandemic and record early and mail-in ballots this year, polling stations were popping across northeastern Kentucky on Tuesday.
With E-Day upon the area, some polling stations saw lines pouring out the doors. Others were busy, but moving.
At Boyd Middle, the line was out the door and stretching down the sidewalk of the school in mid-morning. Nancy Smith, a voter, said she arrived before the line got too deep — she was in and out in 20 minutes. Citing security concerns with absentee and early voting, Smith said the process was smooth, but it seemed like electronic ballots took a tad longer than paper.
Regardless, Traci Burdette of Westwood wasn’t about to submit an electronic ballot at Fairview High School.
“I chose paper over electronic because I’m not trusting other countries that could tap into our electronics,” said Burdette, proudly displaying a Trump-Pence shirt under her jacket.
Tim Curt, another voter at Boyd Middle, was going to vote Monday but upon calling his union local, learned the clerk’s office in Catlettsburg was “packed.”
So instead, Curt did what he always did — voted on Election Day.
“I’m almost 65, so why change?” Curt said.
For Scott Steele, a voter at the Boyd County Community Center in Cannonsburg, life kept getting in the way of casting an early ballot.
“I’m pretty busy on the weekend with the kids and I work Monday through Friday so I don’t know when I’d have time, so it had to be today,” Steele said. “I was on lunch break, so I stopped here.”
Dr. Mary Reams stepped away from her opthalmology practice to exercise her right at the Ashland Fire Station, one of eight polling places in Boyd County. County voters could choose any spot to make their selections this election.
“First time I voted here,” said Reams, who usually votes at Charles Russell Elementary. “It was streamlined, step by step, and I was here maybe 10, 15 minutes. It was handled very well. I appreciate the works that spent all their time here today.”
Dr. Reams said there’s something “traditional about voting on Election Day. I just feel like this is the way I like to do it.”
Ashley Menarchik and Cheyenne Ellison said they were previously at Boyd County Middle, but upon seeing the line decided to scoot the 5 or so miles down the road to the considerably less busy Community Center.
Jane Harbert, another voter at the Community Center, said getting in and out of the community center was a breeze — less than 10 minutes. Being new to the area, her only comparison was where she came from: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“You can imagine,” Harbert said, with a laugh.
Nathan Alley couldn’t compare this year to past experiences. The first-time voter graduated from Ashland Blazer and is working on the railroad in Michigan. He came home for a few days, voting on Saturday in Catlettsburg at the old Boyd County Courthouse — they endured a 30-minute wait.
“It’s pretty freaking cool. It feels pretty patriotic,” Alley said. “I feel like I do have a voice.”
Alley and his mother, Rhonda, waited outside the fire station as his father, Rhonda’s husband, voted on Tuesday. It was a family affair, and Rhonda Alley felt like this election is as important as any for American families.
“I think our country is in a crisis,” said Rhonda Alley, referring to civil unrest and division. “I’m very patriotic and I’m very emotional, and I care about the country. I think God is being left out of our country.”
At the Greenup Christian Church off Main Street in town, voter James Cowden said he and his household have always voted in person.
“We had to get out and vote, because that is the only way to make our voices heard,” Cowden said. “Every vote counts and every vote matters.”
Doug and Amber Reynolds, a Greenup County couple, turned out to the polls as well due to a distrust of mail-in ballots and concerns about civil unrest.
“I think in-person voting is better and I don’t think mail-in voting is a good idea at all,” Amber Reynolds said.
Doug Reynolds said, “I personally think that the last four years we have seen a large group of people in the United States and politicians of the United States basically saying if you don’t vote for us, all of our supporters are just going to burn your stuff down. The country’s been on fire for four years because someone got elected that they didn’t like. We need to keep him in there and get the people who are instigating these riots out.”
David Allen, a Greenup resident with a home in West Virginia, said he came down to vote “to make sure it got here.”
Joe Weis, of Westwood, said he based his votes on the issues of economy, character and family values. He said in-person was the only way to go.
“I’m old-fashioned,” Weis said. “I want to see my vote on the day of election. I want to know the winner (on Tuesday night) and I know I’m not. I don’t like that.”