Boyd County Detention Center
• Brittany N. Minnehan, 33, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Ryan J. Crisp, 31, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on charges of fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Steven C. Ferguson, 52, of Rush, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Tyler R. Kelly, 29, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on two counts of flagrant non-support and a probation violation.
• Timothy E. Wells, 58, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest and menacing.
• Cameron A. Kilgore, 25, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
• Mariah J. Stambaugh, 19, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Rebecca A. Ward, 43, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a probation violation.
Big Sandy Regional
• Kimberly Pierce, 27, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of meth, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin Roman, 30, of Thelma, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Christopher L. Smith, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Brittany L. Slone, 35, of Pippa Passes, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree fleeing and evading, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts) and multiple traffic infractions.
• Jonathon Hall, 43, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a second-degree mischief charge.
• Glenn M. Stainford, 41, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on three bench warrants and a simple possession of meth charge.
Carter County
• Jonathon T. Huffman, 43, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI and multiple traffic infractions.
Greenup County
• John D. Howard, 33, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Paul A. Sprouse, 18, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on charges of second-offense DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor and a couple of traffic offenses.
• Darrin Prather, 50, of Ripley, Ohio, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Kristy L. Ferguson, 50, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Codey Armitage, 33, of Olympia, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and violation of an EPO.
• Jesse Salyers, 38, of Richmond, was booked Friday on two probation violations and charges of second-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kristi Haulsee, 37, of Pomeroyton, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Angela K. Stacy, 44, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on auto theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Hugh Bentley, 74, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a pay-or-stay for a 2019 traffic ticket.
• Shelby R. Donahue, 48, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Frederick D. Roosevelt, 32, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a charges of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
