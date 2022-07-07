CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury got to work this week, issuing many indictments in a scattershot of cases.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation, typically of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Tammy Sue Wells, 56, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica N. Mays, 28, of Ashland, and Roy G. Bentley, 56, of Ironton, was were indicted as co-defendants in a case. Both were indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of second-degree fleeing on foot. Mays was also indicted on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and Bentley was indicted on one count of identity theft.
• John K. Roberts, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth and one count of first-offense trafficking in fentanyl.
• Cody S. Stiltner, 26, of Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, two counts of shoplifting, one count of receiving stolen property less than $500 in value and two counts of third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Jesse Lee Burgess, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance and one count of public intoxication.
• Gregory H. Hutzler, 33, address unknown, was indicted on one count of shoplifting, one count of first-offense simple possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert B. Rains, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Jason A. Estep, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of possession of a defaced firearm, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of receiving a stolen firearm.
• Matthew J. Fisher, 49, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense DUI and two motor vehicle violations.
• James Johnson, 53, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of shoplifting.
• Debra L. Morgan, 66, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of theft by failure to make a required disposition in excess of $10,000 in value.
• Thomas S. Damron, 47, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
