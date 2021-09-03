A Boyd County grand jury got to work this week before the Labor Day weekend, issuing numerous indictments, primarily for felony child support cases.
An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be construed as an indication of guilt. The following people were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury:
• Isaiah Sergent, 24, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of weed and one count of driving without a tag.
• Courtney L. Vanover, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Britteny N. Adkins, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bobby D. Blevens, 48, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense meth possession, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
• Danielle Hale, 28, of Huntington and Charles D. Perkins, 29, of Louisa, were indicted as co-defendants on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree mischief and one count of possession of burglary tools.
• Michael C. Childers, 25, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of first-offense heroin trafficking, one count of first-offense possession of heroin, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Child support cases
• Brandon S. Bailey, 28, of Pikeville, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• James L. Cline, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Jennifer Comstock, 31, of Somerset, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Kristal Curnutte, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Michael J. Hale, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Joshua J. Howard, 34, of South Point, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Dennis D. Lambert, 48, of Morehead, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Tai L. Yancey, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Amber L. Macey, 33, of Lexington, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
